Walter L. Davis III: Retired civil engineer enjoyed travel, spending time with grandchildren

Walter L. Davis III

Walter L. Davis III, 70, of Edmonds, WA went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 24th, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Mary (Boehm) Davis, his three children; Elaine Walker and husband Doug, Walter L. Davis IV and wife Tracie, and Rachel Kubler and husband Andrew, his five grandchildren; Elise Walker, Drew Kubler, Natalie Kubler, Walter Davis V, and Weston Davis, his brothers; Eric Davis, Neil Davis, Phil Davis, and Tom Davis, and his many nieces, nephews, and their children.

Walt was a disciple of Christ and lived each day to serve the Lord. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1952 on an Army base to Lt. Walter L. Davis Jr., MD and Sophia Mary (Blavat) Davis. His early years were spent in Montpelier, Vermont. He moved to the Pacific Northwest and lived in Shoreline, WA for 38 years before moving to Edmonds in 1999.

He graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1976 and was employed for 8 years at R.W. Beck and Associates, 25 years at Seattle City Light, and 5 years at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He served as the Vice President for the United States Society on Dams.

He was an active participant in his parish community through Marriage Encounter, the Knights of Columbus, as a Eucharistic minister, Living in Love, and the Cabrini jail ministry. He loved serving others and sharing the word of the Lord.

Walt was an avid bike rider and an outdoor adventure seeker. He loved spending his retirement traveling the country with his wife in their RV hiking and seeing new sites but his favorite thing to do was spending time with his five grandchildren. His devotion to his family was felt by all. He was a lifelong learner who continually pursued knowledge and truth and loved to share his passions.

Visitation and Rosary will be on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Beck’s Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA, 98020.

Funeral services will be held July 6th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Edmonds, 770 Aloha St, Edmonds, WA, 98020. Reception to immediately follow.

Graveside service will be the same day at 2:30 PM at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.

In remembrance of Walt’s life, we ask that any charitable donations be made to the Holy Rosary Parish Malawi Fund.