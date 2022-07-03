Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt returns to Edmonds Bookshop July 5-25

The Edmonds Bookshop is bringing the Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt back to downtown Edmonds during the month of July.

From July 5-25, scavenger-hunters can pick up a passport at any participating business or organization, get it stamped after finding the Waldo figure “hiding” at each location, then present the passport to Edmonds Bookshop to collect a prize (while supplies last)!

Prizes, cupcakes and more will be part of the end-of-event party at the bookshop on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. A list of participating locations and other information can be found at www.edmondsbookshop.com.

The Edmonds Bookshop is located at 111 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.