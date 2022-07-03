Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt returns to Edmonds Bookshop July 5-25

The Edmonds Bookshop is bringing the Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt back to downtown Edmonds during the month of July.
From July 5-25, scavenger-hunters can pick up a passport at any participating business or organization, get it stamped after finding the Waldo figure “hiding” at each location, then present the passport to Edmonds Bookshop to collect a prize (while supplies last)!
Prizes, cupcakes and more will be part of the end-of-event party at the bookshop on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. A list of participating locations and other information can be found at www.edmondsbookshop.com.
The Edmonds Bookshop is located at 111 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.