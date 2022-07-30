Woodway Town Council to meet Aug. 1

The Woodway Town Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Agenda items include a public hearing on an amendment to the town’s Upper Bluff Development Agreement. There will be a presentation followed by public comments and discussion prior to a council vote.

The council meeting will be a hybrid format. The public may attend in-person at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 294 063 858#.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.