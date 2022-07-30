Woodway Town Council to meet Aug. 1

The Woodway Town Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Agenda items include a public hearing on an amendment to the town’s Upper Bluff Development Agreement. There will be a presentation followed by public comments and discussion prior to a council vote.
The council meeting will be a hybrid format. The public may attend in-person at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway, or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 294 063 858#.
You can see the complete meeting agenda here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.