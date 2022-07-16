Woodway Town Council to meet July 18

Chris Collier, Affordable Housing Alliance program manager, will be the guest speaker at the Woodway Town Council’s Monday, July 18 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

The council will also discussion an amendment to the Upper Bluff Development Agreement.

There will be three opportunities for public comment during the hybrid meeting. The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W.. Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 718 214 704#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.