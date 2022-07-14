Workhorse Coworking launches local business membership

Downtown Edmonds’ Workhorse Coworking has launched a local business membership that supports business owners in and around the Edmonds community through mail receiving, day passes and conference room time.
Tired of using your home address for your business? Need a place to meet with clients occasionally? The Workhorse Coworking Local Business Membership is your answer! With the Local Business Membership, business owners can:
-
Establish a physical address for Google My Business
-
Create a business mailbox
-
Have mail scanned, forwarded, held for pickup or shredded.
Those who sign up also receive four free day passes and two hours of conference room time at Workhorse per month.
The Local Business Membership costs $99 per month and you can sign up here.
