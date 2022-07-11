Youth Day planned for Ballinger Park July 16

Youth Day at Lake Ballinger is family-friendly environmental event scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., in Mountlake Terrace. Learn how to help protect the streams and lakes around you – as well as the people, plants and animals that enjoy them.

Designed for ages pre-K through fifth grade, there will be science demonstrations, hands-on activities and games aimed at teaching how to keep water clean for everyone (salmon included). Light snacks will be provided for refueling between activities. This event is jointly hosted by the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Snohomish Conservation District.

Among the activities:

Take part in a scavenger hunt. See if you can spot local plants and animals around Lake Ballinger. Bring back a completed scavenger hunt checklist and take home a prize.

Make seed balls. Learn how to make your very own native seed balls using clay, soil, water and seeds. Once they dry, you can toss them in your garden to help native plants grow.

Test Lake Ballinger’s water quality. Check on the health of Lake Ballinger by doing water quality tests using samples from the lake.

Create salmon art. After learning about the five special salmon species that live in the Puget Sound watershed, color in your own salmon picture and hang up your work of art in the salmon gallery.

Watch a watershed in action. Check out how water (and pollutants) travel through a watershed and see what you can add to our watershed model to make stormwater as clean as possible before it hits Puget Sound.

See a soil filtration demo. Observe just how well healthy soils and native plants can filter stormwater so fewer pollutants go into our rivers, streams and lakes.

Play the poop toss game. Have a little friendly com-poo-tition with your friends and family (with fake pet poop) as you learn how to properly dispose of pet waste to make sure it doesn’t harm local water quality.

Register for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-day-at-lake-ballinger-tickets-373027945627.