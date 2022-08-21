Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal.

The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving salmon to the edge of extinction. Because Puget Sound orcas depend on these fish as their primary food source, it is also causing certain orca populations to fall below critical levels needed to sustain them, they said.

“Our biggest goal today is to get (U.S.) Sen. (Maria) Cantwell’s attention and get her on board with this issue,” explained event organizer Alison Penny. “Sen. (Patty) Murray and Gov. (Jay) Inslee are already engaged, and we need Sen.Cantwell to join them.”

Snake River salmon must navigate eight dams – four on the Columbia and four on the Snake – on both the adult’s upstream journey to spawn and baby salmon’s downstream journey to return to saltwater.

“The four Columbia dams, while still a barrier, allow enough fish passage so the populations can maintain sustainable numbers,” explained group member Karen Davis. “But not so with the Snake River dams.”

She went on to explain that these dams pose a significant hazard as young fish migrate back to saltwater because they slow the river flows, thereby impeding the salmon’s timely return to its marine environment.

According to the group’s informational materials, “Scientists and tribes agree that only dam breaching will adequately restore Snake River salmon populations. This is critical for meeting tribal treaty obligations and for feeding the Southern Resident orca, which are vulnerable to extinction due to a lack of prey.”

In addition, group members argue that the Snake River dams have never been cost-effective, and that their benefits are outweighed by their detriments.

“They were originally built to facilitate barging on the Snake River, with the goal of making Lewiston (Idaho) a major grain port,” Davis said. “But continued barging means paying for regular dredging and salmon protection/mitigation, all of which costs more than would be lost by simply breaching the dams. Simply put, these dams are losers economically.”

For lifetime Edmonds resident Alison Penny, the issue hits home on a personal level.

“I grew up here, graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School and have been around Puget Sound, salmon and orcas all my life,” she said. “I want to see our salmon restored and our orcas thriving.”

Learn more about the Snake River dams issue here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel