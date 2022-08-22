Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 10

The Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 10.
When you pull up at the location — 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds — follow the arrow signs to ther drop-off location.
Friendly reminders:
Your shredding materials may contain these items: paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes, manila folders.
Your shredding materials cannot contain these items: X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.
While this is a complimentary event sponsored by Windermere Edmonds, they will be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.
