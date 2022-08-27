Applicant interviews for vacant Edmonds City Council seat begin Saturday, Aug. 27

The Edmonds City Council has released its schedule of interviews for the 17 candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews will be conducted all day Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more on Monday morning, Aug. 29.

Eah 25-minute interview will be held virtually over Zoom. Applicants will have two-and-a-half minutes for opening and concluding comments, and each councilmember will have three minutes to ask the same question to each applicant. Follow-up questions are also allowed within the time limit. The interviews will be conducted in the following order:

Saturday, Aug. 27

10 a.m. Jenna Nand

10:30 a.m. Susanna Law Martini

11 a.m. James Ogonowski

11:30 a.m. Dave Teitzel

Noon – 12:45 p.m. Break for lunch

12:45 p.m. Lauren Golembiewski

1:15 p.m. Eric Dubbury

1:45 p.m. Elizabeth Fleming

2:15 – 2:30 p.m. Break

2:30 p.m. Roger Pence

3 p.m. Michelle Dotsch

3:30 p.m. Lora Petso

(See all applications for the above candidates at this link.)

Monday, Aug. 29

8 a.m. Bob Cram

8:30 a.m. Maria Montalvo

9 a.m. Pete Spear

9:30 – 9:45 a.m. Break

9:45 a.m. Jeremy Mitchell

10:15 a.m. Lisa Sawyer

10:45 a.m. Natalie Seitz

(See all applications for the above candidates at this link.)

Questions to be posed by each councilmember are:

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis: What are your opinions about zoning?

Councilmember Susan Paine: Last year, there was a lot of community engagement on Streateries, what is your opinion about Streateries and using city streets for non-vehicle purposes?

Councilmember Vivian Olson: Council demands are significant year-round (minimum 20 hours per week, many of us work much more), with the budget season immediately ahead (October and November) being the most demanding. Are you and your family (and your employer if you work another job) aware of the significant demands of the councilmember role, and are you and all other stakeholders for your time willing to make the sacrifices for you to perform well in the role?

Councilmember Will Chen: What is your understanding of the concept of ONE Edmonds with different unique neighborhoods and how can our city equitably deploy its resources for different neighborhoods? Neighborhoods such as Lake Ballinger, Five Corners, Perrinvillle, Seaview, Maplewood, Talbot, the Bowl, Emerald Hills, Westgate, Firdale Village and Hickman Park.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott: Please tell us about a recent activity you did in Edmonds that gave you an insight into the needs of our city. What was the insight and how has it changed the way you serve in our city?

Councilmember Laura Johnson: Following up on your top three priorities listed on your application, what steps would you take to begin the process to start implementation?

To access the meeting, tou can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.

Councilmembers are attending this meeting virtually and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. For those who can’t access the virtual meeting with their personal device, a monitor is provided at the City Council Conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.