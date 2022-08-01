Applications open Aug. 17 for Working Washington Round 5 Grants

The Washington State Legislature has allocated a new round of grant funding for small businesses affected by the pandemic. A total of $70 million was appropriated by the legislature for the next round of Working Washington Grants: Round 5. In this round of grants, available funds are set aside for specific targeted groups or sectors:
- 60% is identified for the arts, heritage and science sectors, including those that operate live entertainment venues
- 40% is identified for most other sectors, including hospitality, fitness and personal services
Applications will be accepted through the Washington State Department of Commerce Aug. 17-31. Learn more here.
