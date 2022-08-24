Aug. 24 last day of Edmond Waterfront Center blood drive

Wednesday, Aug. 24 is the final day of the Pop-Up Blood Drive at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest. Appointments are still available.

To make an appointment, email www.schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.

The next Edmonds Waterfront Center blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 20, 21, 26 and 27.