Beach Watchers survey intertidal life at low tide

Their task for the day was to take the yearly survey of the beach slope and intertidal life, which includes seaweed and invertebrates on Olympic Beach. They have done this for several years. “It requires a really low tide,” said Snohomish Beach Watchers Program Coordinator Jonathan Robinson. “We also survey the beaches at Mukilteo, Picnic Point, Howarth Park, Edgewater and Kayak Point annually. Each survey takes us three to four hours.”

The instruments used for elevation readings are a rod that looks like an oversized measuring stick and a transit tool used in conjunction with a rod. The transit tool is used in surveying and is similar to a telescope.

Wednesday morning as gray clouds gathered, carrying with them an approaching thunder-and-lightning storm, a team of five volunteers and one coordinator from the Snohomish County Beach Watchers were seen on Edmonds, Olympic Beach during a minus-3-foot low tide.