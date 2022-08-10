Beach Watchers survey intertidal life at low tide

Wednesday morning as gray clouds gathered, carrying with them an approaching thunder-and-lightning storm, a team of five volunteers and one coordinator from the Snohomish County Beach Watchers were seen on Edmonds, Olympic Beach during a minus-3-foot low tide.
Their task for the day was to take the yearly survey of the beach slope and intertidal life, which includes seaweed and invertebrates on Olympic Beach. They have done this for several years. “It requires a really low tide,” said Snohomish Beach Watchers Program Coordinator Jonathan Robinson. “We also survey the beaches at Mukilteo, Picnic Point, Howarth Park, Edgewater and Kayak Point annually. Each survey takes us three to four hours.”
The instruments used for elevation readings are a rod that looks like an oversized measuring stick and a transit tool used in conjunction with a rod. The transit tool is used in surveying and is similar to a telescope.
To be consistent, measurements are taken from the same starting location every year, which is a bench along the path just up from beach. A transect line was placed at the 0 feet — tide level — and quadrat samples of seaweed and invertebrates were taken along that line.
They were able to finish before the worst of the weather hit; although, they did get “a bit wet,” said Robinson.
Once the data is collected, it is shared with the Puget Sound Partnership. To find out more or to see data from previous years, visit psp.wa.gov.
— Story and photos by Julia Wiese
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.