Can you name this place in Edmonds? 2 hours ago 99 Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below.
Underside of Library.
It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?
Library parking lot – flood repair
Both Peter and Ann are correct. As Chris Walton notes: “Opening the floor of the library to dry out and repair damage after the flood. Image is below the floor in the west parking area.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.