Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

“It is going to be a great season filled with a variety of exciting music and distinguished soloists,” said Music Director Michael Miropolsky, who is entering his 21st season as the orchestra’s conductor.

Opening night is set for Monday, Oct. 24 with a concert titled “Symphonic Dances” and featuring two gifted young pianists, Leonard Zhou and Jeffrey Zhao. That will be followed by the annual “Holiday Pops” concerts on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday, Dec. 12.

Concerts will follow on Monday, Jan. 9; Monday, March 6; and Monday, May 1. Each of the preceding performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The annual children’s concert – “Ferdinand the Bull” — will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. The orchestra’s ensemble concert will take place on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. The children’s and ensemble concerts are not part of the season ticket series, and will be charged separately.

Season tickets can be purchased online, in person at the ECA box office (410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds); or by telephone (425-275-9595). The box office is open noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Individual concert tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 1. Per-person ticket prices for single concerts are $27 for adults; $22 for seniors (60-plus); $10 for students and youth (12 and younger). Tickets for the children’s concert will be $10 for adults and seniors; $3 for students and youth (12 and younger).

“The Cascade Symphony is following all COVID-19 safety protocols, abiding by all federal, state and ECA regulations for each of our musical events,” Miropolsky said.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming season and any updates will be available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.