Cascadia Art Museum sixth annual gala draws record crowd

It was another picture-perfect Saturday evening at the home of Cascadia Museum president Lindsey Echelbarger and his wife Carolyn, as a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees gathered to stroll the grounds, enjoy the sweeping views, dine on a gourmet meal designed by Edmonds’ Shooby Doo catering, and bid on an array of original art, services, vacation packages, jewelry, wine, food and more — all to support the work and mission of the Cascadia Art Museum.

Cascadia is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Northwest art through its collections, programs and raising awareness and appreciation of the artists who have called the Northwest home. The annual event is a celebration of the special role that the art museum plays in the greater Edmonds community and the broader Northwest region.

“We’ve been holding these events for six years now,” said Lindsey Echelbarger as he welcomed the guests. “Many of you have been attending and supporting us from the start, but tonight it’s so heartening to see all the new faces. You’re now part of our Ohana – Hawaiian for family.

“When we started this six years ago, we never imagined it would be as successful as it has become,” he continued. “This event raises about 40% of our operating budget, and allows us to continue our children’s’ programs, Saturday art programs, senior programs, Alzheimer’s tours, publications, and more. These auctions have raised $2 million to date. We couldn’t do it without your support, and with that support we see a bright future ahead.”

According to event chair and coordinator Julie Long, this year’s event drew the largest crowd ever, topping last year’s attendance by 20%. And while final figures remain to be tabulated, all indications point to another record fundraising effort, ensuring the continued presence, growth and viability of the art museum.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel