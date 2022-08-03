Cascadia Art Museum to host Summer Stars gala and auction Aug. 27

Cascadia Art Museum’s annual Summer Stars gala and auction will return outdoors Saturday, Aug. 27 to a historic Woodway home overlooking Puget Sound.

There will be another plein air artist event featuring Riley Doyle, Ned Mueller and Amy Erickson. Guests can watch the artists capture the beautiful view on canvas, and their paintings will be auctioned off during the live auction.

The live and silent auctions feature original Northwest art including pieces by Mark Tobey and Gary Fagin, exclusive one-of-a-kind events, a European vacation from Rick Steves, and much more. After the auction, the fun continues with an after-party sponsored by Terry Vehrs, Windemere.

Tickets may be purchased online at the website listed below. A Friend ticket is available for $250 and a Patron ticket for $400.