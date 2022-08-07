City of Edmonds offering more free summer concerts Aug. 9, 11

Mark your calendars for more free summer concerts, with upcoming performances on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 11 at Hazel Miller Plaza, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.

The Aug. 9 concert, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., will feature Rainbow of Hawaii. Gloria Nahalea, director of the Halau Hula O Napualani (HHON) Hawaiian School of Dance in Gig Harbor, studied traditional Hawaiian dance and music under Kumu George Naope. She and her husband are the producers of the Kalama Heritage Festival in Kalama, Washington, which annually celebrates the Hawaiian community and culture in the Pacific Northwest.

The Aug. 11 performance, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., will present Champagne Honeybee Vocal Jazz. Champagne Honeybee is comprised of singer/songwriter, Rani Weatherby, her trusty ukuleles and talented backup band. Their sound is a mix of contemporary jazz, blues, folk and ukulele soul. For more information, visit www.champagnehoneybee.com.

The Edmonds Arts Commission presents a summer of free concerts in the park on most Sunday afternoons in City Park, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Hazel Miller Plaza through Aug. 25. The series offers something for all ages and musical tastes. The 2022 Summer Concerts sponsors are Lynnwood Honda, Carter Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation.

