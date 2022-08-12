City of Edmonds pavement assessments to start Aug. 13

The City of Edmonds has engaged Infrastructure Management Services LLC to complete a detailed inventory and condition rating of all roadways and select right-of-way assets owned by the city, and work is scheduled to start Saturday, Aug. 13.

The company will inventory and collect pavement performance data using a device known as a laser road surface tester (RST). This device measures pavement roughness, rutting, cracking and other surface distresses as it travels down the roadway. It will also be used to collect digital video and GPS information for cataloging right-of-way assets. The RST is a 2019 white Ford Transit with two roof-mounted laser scanners on the rear end of the vehicle that point straight down. Operated by three field technicians, the RST travels at posted speed limits and will survey each roadway at least once.

The collected data will be loaded into an asset management program specifically designed to assist the City of Edmonds with its long-term pavement preservation plan and budget.

If you have any questions, contact Ryan Hague at 425-771-0220 or via email ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov.