City seeks Edmonds Diversity Commission member

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of our community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill an open position on the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission.

Applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the diversity commission, who will make the nomination, which is subject to Edmonds City Council confirmation. The new appointee will fill the remainder of an outgoing commissioner’s three-year term that runs until Dec. 31, 2023. Upon completion of the remainder of this initial term, a commissioner may seek reappointment.

The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates and appreciates diversity within the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission:

– serves as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education, and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

– provides recommendations to the mayor and city council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

– assists the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Applicants must reside within the City of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in diversity issues, can respect different views, are positive and action oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion and age are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus monthly working committee meetings.

Apply online by clicking “application” after “Diversity Commission” listed on the city webpage.