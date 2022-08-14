Community discussion on gun safety set for Aug. 25

SnoCo Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America and the Edmonds Police Department are partnering to host a community discussion on gun safety, from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the police department, 250 5th Ave. N.

The event will include a presentation on “the importance of secure firearms storage in protecting kids and our communities,” said Erin Sense, local group co-lead for SnoCo Moms Demand Action.

To register for the event, email Tabatha Shoemake, Edmonds Police Department community engagement coordinator, at Tabatha.Shoemake@edmondswa.gov.

The Aug. 25 discussion is related to a partnership, announced by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson in June, between the City of Edmonds and the Be SMART for Kids program. The program educates adults on the importance of secure firearm storage in reducing unintentional firearm injuries and deaths.