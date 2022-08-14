Community discussion on gun safety set for Aug. 25

3 hours ago 23

SnoCo Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America and the Edmonds Police Department are partnering to host a community discussion on gun safety, from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the police department, 250 5th Ave. N.

The event will include a presentation on “the importance of secure firearms storage in protecting kids and our communities,” said Erin Sense, local group co-lead for SnoCo Moms Demand Action.

To register for the event, email Tabatha Shoemake, Edmonds Police Department community engagement coordinator, at Tabatha.Shoemake@edmondswa.gov.

The Aug. 25 discussion is related to a partnership, announced by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson in June, between the City of Edmonds and the Be SMART for Kids program. The program educates adults on the importance of secure firearm storage in reducing unintentional firearm injuries and deaths.

The Be SMART program was launched to raise awareness that secure gun storage — storing guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition — can save children’s lives. Be SMART emphasizes that it’s an adult responsibility to keep kids from accessing guns, and that every adult can play a role in keeping kids and communities safer.
SMART stands for:
Secure all guns in your home and vehicles
Model responsible behavior around guns
Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes
Recognize the role of guns in suicide
Tell your peers to be SMART
The Be SMART framework is designed to help parents and adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries. Learn more at besmartforkids.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME