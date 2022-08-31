Community volunteers needed for Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest

Edmonds Rotary is looking for community members to come out to help with the annual Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest, Sept. 23 and 24. There are plenty of opportunities for every body, no matter your physical strength.
This is a chance to support the community, while having a great time listening to music and seeing your neighbors and friends at the festival.
Volunteer at edmondsoktoberfest.com/volunteer.
