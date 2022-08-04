Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.

“This is the first summer in several years where we will have multiple work zones on our state’s busiest east-west highway between North Bend and Ellensburg. However, this is just the start of several more summers of major construction on I-90,” said Brian White, WSDOT assistant region administrator.

Here’s a look at the work’s effects on travel and resources people can use to successfully navigate I-90 this summer and fall. Plan for construction delays at these locations:

Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass

Daytime and nighttime lane closures in both directions during the week as crews repair six bridge decks.

Easton vicinity

Intermittent single-lane weekday and weeknight closures in the eastbound direction. In the fall, eastbound traffic will be shifted onto a two-lane detour adjacent to the westbound lanes coming up from Easton Hill. The detour will be in place for the next several years while crews build the new I-90 eastbound lanes. The detour will have narrow lanes and shoulders. Rock blasting closures will resume in 2023. This is the next phase of the major improvement project to build a wider, safer and more reliable stretch of I-90.

Cle Elum vicinity

Single-lane nighttime closures in both directions in preparation for the installation of a detour bridge next year. Work to repair several miles of concrete panels will require single-lane closures day and night through the week in both directions. Although most of the work takes place at night, there will be single-lane closures during the day for concrete panels to cure.