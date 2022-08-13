Corn, beans, blueberries and more Saturday at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Last Saturday I was wandering the market picking up my weekly goodies when I started to wonder: How many kinds of cucumbers can you find at the market during the summer season? There are of course traditional cucumbers and English cucumbers, but have you ever tried a lemon cucumber or maybe a Persian? And how can I forget pickling cukes? Cucumbers are just one example of the fabulous varieties of produce you can find at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, all grown by local farmers.

What else do we have this week at the market? Well, Alvarez Organics will have some of their beyond- delicious bi-colored corn, as well as watermelons bursting with sweet flavor, both picked fresh from their fields in Mabton. Frog Song Farm is just entering their Heirloom Tomato season and plan to bring Jerusalem artichokes, fava beans, and green and yellow beans. Gypsy Rows will have plenty of cucumbers, squash and, of course, lettuce heads.

From the orchards, the first freestone peaches are at Collins Family Orchards, and there will be plenty of apricots, plums and early apples at Rest Awhile, ACMA Orchards and Martin Family Orchards. Our berry growers will have blueberries, late strawberries and hopefully some raspberries and blackberries.

So many tastes from the farms, and so many colors from our flower growers. Add to this our fabulous producers and artists, and you have the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. How do we host all these vendors every week, and provide a safe, fun experience for our visitors? Well, simply, we have some amazing volunteers who come out Saturdays to either help with setup/takedown, act as market ambassadors during the day, or help with our information booth. Our volunteers sign up for the days that they are available, for the job they would like, and without them we would be lost. If you would like to join our fun market family, please stop by the information booth and talk with Katie or one of our volunteers to find out more.

We look forward to seeing you at the market this Saturday, so start your shopping lists now, and come spend part of your Saturday with us. Open 9 a.m. -2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager