Council adopts statement clarifying roles, OKs revised job description for public information officer

The Edmonds City Council made quick work of its Tuesday night agenda, approving adoption of a city council “roles” statement and a revised job description for the city’s public information officer, and setting a public hearing date for a requested street vacation.

The meeting was adjourned just after 9 p.m. Mayor Mike Nelson and Councilmember Laura Johnson were absent.

The adoption of a city council “roles” statement was proposed by City Council President Vivian Olson to clarify the nonpartisan nature of city council positions.

“There does seem to be confusion among our councilmembers and also among our community members due to the fact that this has not been expressly stated and embraced,” Olson said.

The new roles statement — adopted unanimously by the council — will replace the mission statement that is now on the city’s website. The council did approve one amendment by Councilmember Susan Paine, to insert the word “representative” in the first sentence.

The approved version reads as follows:

As the legislative branch of a mayor-council, non-partisan, representative form of government, seven part-time councilmembers are elected directly by the people to staggered four year terms. All positions represent the community at large. The City Council adopts the City budget, establishes law and policy, approves appropriations and contracts, levies taxes, and grants franchises. Councilmembers also represent the City on boards and commissions and to other organizations.

The council also had a lengthy discussion about proposed edits to the job description for the city’s public information officer (PIO), who — among other duties — prepares city press releases that come from various city offices, including the mayor’s office. Council President Olson had also proposed this change to clarify the expectation of “neutral and fact-based” communications and “to limit/prohibit the position from “preparing and/or disseminating opinion-based commentary.”

Councilmember Susan Paine countered that she thought it was important for the PIO to provide “some opinion-based support.” She then proposed an amendment stating that elected officials should be accountable for the accuracy and the content of the information released, but that motion dies for lack of second.

Paine then proposed an amendment to strike a sentence in the revised description that the PIO be accountable for accuracy of the information released. Chen said he agreed, noting that the position can’t be responsible for the accuracy “of everything that comes across his or her desk.” That amendment failed on a 2-3 vote, with Chen joining Paine in supporting it.

Chen also noted that the PIO specifically creates communications for the mayor but not councilmembers — and said he believes instead that the position should “work for the entire city rather than (be) a personal spokesperson for an elected official.”

Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson was brought in to offer her perspective on the matter, noting that while the city council approves the employees’ job duties, the city administration is responsible for “the execution of those job duties. It’s an interesting dichotomy.”

Chen proposed an amendment that would delay voting on the job description indefinitely so that Neill Hoyson could look into possible changes to the job or hiring process to facilitate that type of communication support. That amendment failed on a 2-3 vote (Paine joining Chen in voting yes) although other councilmembers said they would be open to considering such changes in the future.

“There is a difference between a narrative that comes from our city and commentary,” said Councilmember Neil Tibbott in supporting the amended job description. When information comes from city offices, Tibbott said, “we need to make sure that we are expressing fact-based information that helps citizens understand what’s happening with a department, what’s happening with a plan, what’s happening with upcoming opportunities.”

In the end, the council voted 4-1 in favor of the revised job description, with Councilmembers Buckshnis, Chen, Olson and Tibbott in favor and Councilmember Paine opposed.

In other business, the council set Sept. 20 as the public hearing date for a requested street vacation involving the unopened dirt alley located between C Avenue and 9th Avenue South, extending south from the south boundary of Fir St. The right-of-way is approximately 17 feet wide and approximately 119 feet long.

And it discussed the development of the city’s 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) for the public works and parks, recreation and cultural services departments.

