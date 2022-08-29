Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her Edmonds home, but plans to stay in city ‘for now’

Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her house in Edmonds, but said in social media post that she plans to continue to reside in the city “for now” and serve on the city council.

“I love Edmonds, so this was a difficult, but personal decision,” Johnson wrote in an Aug. 25 Facebook post. “Though my family is moving out of state soon, for now, I will continue to reside in Edmonds and serve on City Council. We have a number of important issues before us right now and I look forward to continuing to serve you while I can.”

Johnson has not responded to messages from My Edmonds News asking about her future plans. A first-term councilmember, she would be up for re-election in 2023.

Johnson also noted that “unfortunately, a few have chosen to harass me about the sale. I can tell them with total confidence that paying a mortgage is not a requirement for residency — renters are residents too! Rest assured, I’ve always followed the rules and will continue to do so now.”