Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries

The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19.

Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

This is the 42nd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission and the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts. It will run Sept. 24-Oct. 1.

For more information, or to submit artwork, visit www.MLTArts.org or www.cityofmlt.com/artshow. To reach event organizers, contact 425-771-7068 or info@MLTArts.org.