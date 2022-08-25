Documentary film screening of ‘It’s VUCA’ at Edmonds Center for Arts Sept. 14

A red carpet screening of It’s VUCA: The Secret to Living in the 21st Century is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The documentary screening is part of the Did You Know monthly series held at the Edmonds Food Bank, which is aimed at uniting military, veterans and the community.

The film is co-produced by Edmonds resident Mike Schindler and Emmy award-winning director Chris Nolan. It showcases the little-known practices used by Zen masters, elite military teams, Olympic athletes and the top 1% of companies to overcome uncertainty, improve mental and emotional well-being, and achieve personal and professional success.

The screening is co-sponsored by Seattle Seahawks Task Force 12, the Boeing Company of Washington, the Wlliam E. Wockner Foundation, MBridge and the Edmonds Diversity Commission.

The event starts with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. The film begins at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with some of the experts.

Tickets are $25 for VIP access and are available at Edmonds Center for the Arts.