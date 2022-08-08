Donate a bike to families in need

D

o you have a bike or bikes that you’d like to donate for a good cause?

The Edmonds Toy Shop, now part of the Edmonds Food Bank, is collecting adult and children’s bicycles. The bikes will then be donated to young children and teenagers of families in need who are food bank customers.

Donated bikes need to be in ‘like-new” condition – bicycles with rust can’t be accepted.

If you want to help, here are the options:

1) Drop the bicycle off at:

Edmonds Food Bank

828 Caspers St.

The dropoff location is on the west side, by the white canvas-covered walkways. Please leave the bike with a person, or with food donations.

2) Call or text your address and number of bikes to volunteer Steve Margo at 425-678-5618.

He or another helper will pick up the bike as soon as they can. Or email stmargo@yahoo.com.