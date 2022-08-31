Double winners at 2022 Edmonds Petanque Club food bank tournament

This year’s Edmonds Petanque Club Food Bank Tournament ended in an unusual tie for first place as Chris Dreher of the Seattle Petanque Club and Ro Verdeja from Edmonds Petanque each won four games over the course of the day and accumulated equal point totals.

Dreher and Verdeja happily shared the first- and second-place prizes and offered congratulations all around. Tu Hoang of the Edmonds Club finished third and also emerged as the winner of the petanque shooting contest that followed the day’s tournament play. Greg Conyers of Edmonds Petanque was runner-up among the shooters.

The annual tournament, now in its 11th year, was established by the late Dick VanHollebeke to support the work of the Edmonds Food Bank and is now continued in his memory. All told, over 70 people attended the event at Sierra Park in Edmonds on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Since the first tournament in 2011, the Food Bank Tournament has contributed over $60,000 to the Edmonds Food Bank. The Edmonds Petanque Club sends special thanks to the Edmonds merchants and businesses who offered auction items, food items and financial contributions to the tournament.

Platinum Sponsors ($500 or higher)

Comstock Jewelers

McDonald McGarry Insurance

North Sound Church

Gold Sponsors ($300 or higher)

Rick Steves Europe

Sittauer Gouge Group Real Estate

Silver Sponsors ($200 – $300)

Arnie’s Restaurant

Bronze Sponsors (Up to $200)

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Petanque America

Trader Joe’s

Vinbero

Walnut Street Coffee

— By Jack McHenry