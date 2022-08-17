Edmonds American Legion Post 66 elects new slate of officers

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 recently elected a new slate of officers for the post to serve from August 2022 through July 2023.

Elected were Gary Walderman as Post Commander, Les Abel as First Vice Commander, Phil Sacks as Second Vice Commander, Dan Mullene as Adjutant, Dick Thomas as Sergeant of Arms and Jim Traner as both Chaplain (acting) and Finance Officer.

Post 66 holds its meetings on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Legion Hall, located at 117 6th Ave. S. in Edmonds. Guests are welcome, and the post is always looking for veterans interested in joining to help work together to arrange access to services and to assist veterans in our local community

Anyone who has served at least one day of active military duty since December 7,1941 and was honorably discharged or is still serving active military duty honorably is eligible for membership with the American Legion.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to fellow servicemembers and veterans.

For more information on membership, email EdmondsAmLegionPost66@gmail.com or leave a message at post phone number 425-245-8545.