Edmonds Art Beat: Jazz at the Port, Driftwood Players ‘Mousetrap,’ author event, symphony

Jazz at the Port of Edmonds

This Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza at 450 Admiral Way, there will be a special Sea Notes event.

This Sunday celebrates the culmination of the Summer Jazz Colony program (eight Tuesday clinic sessions and one performance) run by Jake Bergevin and Pete Bennett and many local jazz pros, clinicians and players. The performance will showcase five student/pro combos starting at 1 p.m. and running through 3 p.m.. The Jazz Colony program has been running for about 14 years and has been sponsored by Hazel Miller Foundation, the Hubbard Family Foundation, Anthony’s Homeport, and other local donors. See the Port of Edmonds Event site for all events.

Edmonds Driftwood Players’ announces production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap — the world’s longest-running play — will be running from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2 at Wade James Theatre. After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects; the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time.

This play was last performed on the Edmonds Driftwood Players stage in 2006, and now its being performed as their Season 64 opener. The iconic play is directed by Adam Othman and features the acting talents of Tessa James, Sam Neer, Oliver Rowland-Jones, Ingrid Sanai Buron, Joe Goins, Alayna Moffat, Topher Wick and Bryce Smith. The design team includes Nancy Johnson, Gwyn Skone, Brian Fletcher, Sarah Kessler and Elizabeth Fleming. Julie Bryan is stage manager and Katie Soulé is production manager/managing director.

Tickets are $28 general admission, $25 Jr/Sr/Military. Available online or by phone.

World-class musician Pierre Bensusan coming to Lake Forest Park.

Join world-renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan when he performs Live! All the way from France. After releasing Azwan, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, the French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer returns to the U.S. and Canada to complete the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. His first stop is in nearby Lake Forest Park, where he will teach a workshop and then perform a concert on Friday, Sept. 9.

Workshop registration for intermediate to advanced guitarists on Thursday, Sept.8 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Concert Friday, Sept. 9; address to be communicated upon registration. Buy tickets here.

Author Mary Lou Sanelli to speak about her latest book at the Edmonds Bookshop

Author Mary Lou Sanelli will be speaking about her latest book, Every Little Thing, on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. The event will be held in-person at the bookshop and live-streamed on Facebook.

Mary Lou Sanelli works as an author, speaker and master dance teacher. Her newest collection of essays, Every Little Thing, Small Breakthroughs, Big Mistakes, Endless Lessons (Chatwin Books 2021) has been nominated for a Pacific Northwest Book Award, a Pushcart Prize and a Washington State Book Award.

For more information about Sanelli’s work, visit www.marylousanelli.com

The Edmonds Bookshop is located at 111 5th Ave. S.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra opens season ticket sales for its 61st year

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra has opened season ticket sales for 2022-23 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Opening night is set for Monday, Oct. 24 with a concert titled Symphonic Dances and featuring two gifted young pianists, Leonard Zhou and Jeffrey Zhao. That will be followed by the annual Holiday Pops concerts on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12.

Concerts will follow on Monday, Jan. 9, Monday March 6 and Monday May 1. Each of these performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The annual Children’s Concert .Ferdinand the Bull, will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. The Children’s and Ensemble concerts are not part of the season ticket series and will be charged separately.

Tickets can be purchased online or at person at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.