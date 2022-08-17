Edmonds Boys and Girls Club fall sports registration now open

Edmonds Boys and Girls Club is taking registration for fall sports, including volleyball, Soccer and flag football for kids in grades K-12 at all skill levels.
Registration is open until Sept. 14 and forms can be found here. The season will run from Sept. 19 – Nov. 19 with weeknight practices and games on Saturdays.
Anyone with questions can email edmondssports@bgcsc.org or call
425-774-0630.
