Edmonds Center for Arts to host New Volunteer Open House Aug. 22

Edmonds Center for the Arts will be hosting its annual New Volunteer Open House on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Edmonds Center for the Arts, located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.

Attendees will learn about the range of programs and events that ECA offers, tour the theatre and learn more about becming a volunteer.

Volunteer roles include ushering, concessions, box office, administration and special events. ECA provides all necessary training, and no experience is required.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer, contact ECA’s Patron Services Manager Nicole Giordano, at 425-275-9484 or nicole@ec4arts.org for more information, or the volunteer office at volunteer@ec4arts.org.