Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for Aug. 9

From job description revisions to construction project updates, a range of topics are up for discussion when the Edmonds City Council meets in committees on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Note that these three meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff, with no audience comments taken.

Staff and councilmembers attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. Click on the following link via your computer or smart phone to access the meetings: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided on city council committee nights from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Edmonds City Hall in the city council conference room, 150 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Here are the agendas (note that some items may appear before one committee):

Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m.

1. Arts & cultural services program manager job description revision

2. Cultural arts program specialist job description revision

3. Preschool sssistant position revision

4. Youth commission coordinator job description

5. Student representative to city council

6. Council requested update on hiring

Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m.

1. Proposal to renovate Frances Anderson Center HVAC system

2. Edmonds Waterfront Center loan update

3. Employee expense reimbursement policy

4. Monthly financial report

Parks and Public Works Committee, 7:30 p.m.

1. Civic Center Playfield Park update – August 2022

2. Presentation of distribution easement to PUD No 1 of Snohomish County at 310 6th Ave. N.

3. Job order contracting – approvals, updates and status

4. Proposal to renovate Frances Anderson Center HVAC system

5. Public safety solar plant project update

6. Public safety solar plant interconnection application and net metering agreement

7. Presentation of 10-foot dedication for 88th Avenue West right-of-way adjacent to 19508 88th Ave. W.

8. Presentation of pedestrian access easement adjacent to 23352 Edmonds Way

9. Apollo Apartments release of sewer easement and grant of public pedestrian easement

10. Presentation of supplemental agreement with KPG Psomas for 76th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest intersection improvements project.

11. Presentation of supplemental agreement with CM Design Group for the 76th Ave overlay project.

12. Presentation of right of entry and maintenance agreement between cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood as part of the Highway 99 gateway revitalization project – Stage 2

13. Presentation of right of entry and maintenance agreement between City of Edmonds and Snohomish County(as part of the Highway 99 gateway revitalization project – Stage 2