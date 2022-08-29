Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday

The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.

We have posted a summary of the first five of those 10 Saturday interviews here, and summaries of the remaining Saturday interviews will be published soon. Each 25-minute interview will be held virtually over Zoom. Applicants will have two-and-a-half minutes for opening and concluding comments, and each councilmember will have three minutes to ask the same question to each applicant. Follow-up questions are also allowed within the time limit. The Monday interviews will be conducted in the following order: