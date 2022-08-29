Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday

The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
We have posted a summary of the first five of those 10 Saturday interviews here, and summaries of the remaining Saturday interviews will be published soon. Each 25-minute interview will be held virtually over Zoom. Applicants will have two-and-a-half minutes for opening and concluding comments, and each councilmember will have three minutes to ask the same question to each applicant. Follow-up questions are also allowed within the time limit. The Monday interviews will be conducted in the following order:
Monday, Aug. 29
8 a.m. Bob Cram
8:30 a.m. Maria Montalvo
9 a.m. Pete Spear
9:30 – 9:45 a.m. Break
9:45 a.m. Jeremy Mitchell
10:15 a.m. Lisa Sawyer
10:45 a.m. Natalie Seitz
(See all applications for the above candidates at this link.
To access the meeting, you can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:
https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.
Councilmembers are attending this meeting virtually and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way. For those who can’t access the virtual meeting with their personal device, a monitor is provided at the City Council Conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.
