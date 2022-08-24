Edmonds City Hall flies Ukrainian flag on country’s Independence Day

The City of Edmonds is flying the Ukrainian flag at Edmonds City Hall to show solidarity of Edmonds with Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of its independence from the USSR.

A city news release notes that Aug. 24 marks for Ukraine “a particularly poignant 2022 Independence Day as it remains embroiled in the sixth month of seige by Russia.”

“This year President Volodymyr Zelensky has banned Independence Day celebrations, clearing Khreshchatyk and other areas of central Kyiv in anticipation of possible Russian aggressions,” the press release continued. “The Ukrainian people have been denied celebration and festivities on one of their most important holidays ,” which is similar to U.S. Fourth of July celebrations, the city said.

“Across the world here in Edmonds the small act of flying the Ukrainian flag on this culturally and politically important Ukrainian Independence Day is just one small way to compensate for the cancellation of traditional festivities in the Ukrainian homeland and show our solidarity,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson.