Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs 

Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market.

Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are taught by industry professionals and real-world instructors and receive a certificate or a certificate of completion once they finish one of the over 49 programs offered in the FastTrack collection.

The programs are a mix of college-credit and non-credit opportunities, tailored to what a student needs most: flexible job-ready options at affordable rates in under six months. Programs include cloud computing, data analytics, aerospace, health care and accounting.

“Edmonds College understands that people lead busy lives. These innovative programs are designed to be completed quickly so participants can enter the job market, earn living wages and receive better benefits to provide for themselves and their families,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh.

With busy people in mind, many classes are offered online, and some can be completed at each student’s own pace. FastTrack students are eligible for many of the same resources that full-time students receive on campus, including financial aid, tutoring, career support, child care and mental health counseling.

“Beyond providing support to our students during their academic journey, we also can help with the job search through our Career Action Center,” said Danielle Carnes, Edmonds College vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships. “The need for skilled workers far exceeds the number of skilled workers in the state, so this non-traditional pathway can help meet the demands of employers, and do so quickly.”

More information on how to enroll in FastTrack and a list of all the programs can be found at: edmonds.edu/fast-track. You can also email fasttrack@edmonds.edu.