Edmonds K-9 Keb wins search and rescue category; now competing for top hero dog honors

Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb has won the search and rescue category of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, an annual nationwide competition. Keb now is vying for the overall title of “American Humane Hero Dog,” joining six other dogs in pursuit of the top award.

A yellow labrador retriever, Keb is owned by Edmonds resident Suzanne Elshult, a search and rescue (SAR) dog handler. Elshult also serves as president of Cascadia Search and Rescue, an Edmonds-based not-for-profit organization that provides training for K9 SAR teams locally and statewide.

At age 12, Keb is still actively deploying, although she is approaching the end of her search and rescue career. “We have deployed on over 100 missions together and deployed two weeks over a month-long period in one of the largest disasters in Washington state — the Oso landslide,” Elshult said. The Oso landslide claimed 43 lives, three of which Keb was responsible for finding.

The final round of voting for the overall American Hero Dog Award will take place between Aug. 8 and Sept. 13. You can vote daily for Keb here.

You can learn more about Keb in our earlier story.