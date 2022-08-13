Edmonds Kind of Play: Fall activities for all ages, plus city commissions for teens

As of Friday, I have received info-packed emails from both of my kids’ schools. August is not a school month, but it’s also not, not a school month. We’re currently knee-deep in summer work for soon to be 8th and 11th grades, and the high school info email printed out is four pages, back and front — as the kids would say, mimicking a commercial, “you don’t need to print the internet, mom.’” It’s not that I don’t love the info, I definitely do, it’s just that it’s a harbinger of new sets of wake-up and pick-up alarms and I’m not good with straddling the line between off and on.

It’s also likely that my need to mention the school emails is because I always feel so guilty when I bring things up too early. I never want to be the equivalent of Christmas in September, but then again, there have been school supplies in the seasonal section of Target since June and it was Halloween in Home Goods last month. So… here are a few school-year options that range from high schooled-age commission positions and options in the recently released fall Craze.

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is accepting applications! The youth-led commission’s mission is “to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising city council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities.” Edmonds residents in grades 9 to 12 are eligible to apply for one of the handful of open spots and the appointments last for a two-year term. I can only imagine that this kind of activity/volunteering looks pretty great on a resume/college application. Commission meetings are held September through June from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person. If determined necessary by the youth commissioners, special meetings may be held in summer. To find the application and reference form and for additional information, you can visit EdmondsWA.gov.

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is looking to fill an open position for a student representative. “Students with leadership qualities and any level of experience or background in the visual, literary, and/or performing arts who are Edmonds residents, age 16-25, enrolled in high school or college-level classes during the 2022-2023 academic year” are encouraged to apply for this one year appointment. The position qualifies for “volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes” with an option for a letter of recommendation available “upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.”

The student representative is responsible for participating in the monthly EAC meeting and assisting with commission programs. Depending on the representative’s interests, there are options “organizing quarterly visual art exhibits in the Frances Anderson Center or Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, supporting preparation for the annual Write on the Sound Conference, participating in cultural planning processes and/or artist/performers selection review panels, support for music programs, and other special projects.” Again, this seems like a great way for a student to expand their knowledge and add to their resumes/college applications. The application for the Commission position is available under “Opportunities” on EdmondsArtsCommission.org.

Registration for fall parks and recreation programs in Edmonds is now open. The fall Craze, whose cover shows the geared-up feet of some kids ready for outdoor Pacific Northwest sports, is now available and full of options, from art classes to sports to nature programs and of course all the info on Puget Sound Birdfest. Kids ages 6 to 9 can sign up for the once-weekly Adventures in Drawing. The instructor, Jessica Carlson, also holds an Adventures in Anime class and a Holiday Card Workshop (Page 5). Play-Well TEKnologies is offering a Halloween LEGO workshop, and a three-day holiday camp during the winter break (page 6). Clogging, which is described as a family activity, is now available for those 10 and up and listed on page 7 with a cake decorating and bird photography option.

Athletes can register for Emerald City Floorball, Kidz Love Soccer, and gymnastics for ages 18 months and up. There are also too many nature programs to name, including non-school day camps, which you can find in the Craze along with information on the Puget Sound Birdfest events. You can find the Craze at https://bit.ly/CRAZE_Fall22 and registration at RecZone.org.

