Edmonds Library has a new pop-up location: at Plaza Room

In partnership with the City of Edmonds, Sno-Isle Libraries has launched a pop-up library at the rooftop Plaza Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.

The Edmonds Library suffered extensive damage after a water pipe ruptured in late June, flooding the main floor with two inches of standing water.

“I am delighted the City of Edmonds and Sno-Isle Libraries have successfully collaborated to provide library services to the public while we work together on a permanent plan,” said Angie Feser, Edmonds Director of Parks, Recreation and Human Services. “We all know how valuable the library’s services are, and the pop-up space will bring much-appreciated access to the public.”

Customers will be able to browse, checkout materials and access Wi-Fi outside the library’s main entrance or head to the rooftop Plaza Room. Sno-Isle Libraries staff are available to connect customers to everything the library offers.

“Sno-Isle Libraries appreciate our customers support and thanks the City of Edmonds for providing a space to bring essential services into Edmonds. Bringing the community together is at the core of work, and our Edmonds’ team is thrilled to connect with our community,” said Diane Lai, Sno-Isle Libraries Community Libraries Director.

Sno-Isle Libraries and the City of Edmonds are working towards a re-open plan for the Edmonds Library, which will be announced at a later date.