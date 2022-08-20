Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022

Aug. 11

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic.

800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant.

22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint. The male suspect was not located.

10100 block Edmonds Way: An order violation was reported at a business. The suspect left before police arrival.

20300 block 83rd Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a marital argument regarding fidelity.

1300 block 6th Place South: A house was broken into. Unknown if anything was taken.

1000 block A Avenue South: A father and son had an argument.

19100 block Ocean Avenue: An illegally parked vehicle was found to have license plate erroneously listed as stolen from prior incident.

Aug. 12

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order and assaulted his girlfriend. The suspect was located and arrested.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was cited for theft after causing a disturbance and refusing to pay for food at a restaurant.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject received a trespass warning for causing a disturbance at a business.

8200 block Talbot Road: Subject reports ongoing issue with neighbor.

20500 block 77th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between a landlord and tenants.

400 block Admiral Way: A construction tool was stolen from a work truck.

23600 block Highway 99: Police conducting a welfare check of a subject near store found him to be in possession of drugs and had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into jail

18200 block 73rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for breaking a window and resisting arrest.

Aug. 13

24300 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of someone attempting to prowl vehicles at car dealership arrested a subject for trespassing.

7700 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business was broken into and a vehicle stolen.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole alcohol from a convenience store. He was not located.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident was defrauded of money after responding to a person on social media impersonating a family member.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole cosmetics and hair products from a drug store.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were removed from a store after commiting a theft.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was broken and a backpack stolen while occupants were at the beach.

7100 block 216th Street Southwest: A man and woman were contacted after a verbal domestic altercation.

300 block Admiral Way: A man seen prowling boats fled when contacted by security. The suspect was identified and criminal charges forwarded.

Aug. 14

600 block 5th Avenue South: A subject experiencing a mental crisis was taken to the hospital.

22500 block Highway 99: Man was given a citation for theft after he stole from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandize from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a subject at a nearby bus stop after the subject stole from a store.

22600 block Highway 99: A driver was contacted for displaying an altered vehicle trip permit. The driver claimed to have just purchased the car and the previous owner placed the permit inside.

Aug. 15

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a department store.

21900 block 82nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled and the contents of the glove box stolen.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at an apartment complex and various items stolen.

900 block 12th Avenue North: Sexual abuse was alleged at an adult family home but no evidence of a crime was found.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: Vandalism was reported at a business with two windows broken and trash scattered on the property.

18500 block Soundview Place: A driver who fled from police was arrested for DUI, hit and run, eluding and a suspended driver’s license.

23900 block Highway 99: A boyfriend threatened his girlfriend then stole her phone.

86th Place West/Main Street: A man yelling for help on the side of the street was contacted and determined to be a missing person. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen while the occupants were inside a restaurant.

Aug. 16

21900 block Highway 99: Victim left their vehicle running with a man they just met online inside. The passenger then stole the vehicle.

9200 block 187th Street Southwest: Residents discover one vehicle prowled and a second stolen, likely with a valet key kept inside. The vehicle was later recovered by Washington State Patrol in Tukwilla.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: A laptop and other items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight

23600 block Highway 99: A subject causing a disturbance was removed from a grocery store.

9800 block 234th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight with keys and other items stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and offered drug diversion services.