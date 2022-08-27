Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 17-23, 2022

Aug. 17

400 block Main Street: A woman reported assault by unidentified stranger. Victim had minor scratches to face. Suspect was not located.

18100 block 86th Place West: Police responded to a domestic argument between boyfriend, girlfriend, and juvenile child.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle prowl in progress. Suspects left with a stolen catalytic converter.

1000 block Puget Drive: A man was arrested for assaulting his adult son during an altercation.

10000 block Edmonds Way: Victim recovered their lost phone and discovered unauthorized access to their checking account via an app.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft from a store. Narcotics were serized and a referral to services was offered.

700 block Daley Street: A verbal disturbance was reported between ex-husband and wife.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: A collision between two vehicles led to an assault that occurred between the involved parties. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after an attempted theft.

Aug. 18

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject ran away from their fiance during a mental crisis.

100 block Railroad Avenue: Unknown suspect(s) stole tires/rims off of a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspected shoplifter was issued a trespass warning, and an associate was arrested on an outstanding warrant

300 block Admiral Way: An unknown suspect smeared feces on the wall of a public bathroom.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifter discarded stolen items and assaulted a store manager.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for trespassing at a grocery store.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Two firearms were turned into the police department for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: A license plate found in the street was taken by police for safekeeping.

16100 block 75th Place West: City park property was damaged with graffiti.

200 block Admiral Way: City park property was damaged with graffiti.

1000 block 7th Avenue South: A resident received collection notices for accounts they did not create.

24300 block Highway 99: A man was reported to be prowling vehicles and trespassing at a car dealership.

19300 block 83rd Place West: A man with medical conditions/concerns who was reported as missing was returned home and was transported to the hospital by his family.

Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: A road rage incident led to subjects throwing drinks onto each other’s vehicles.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: A man reported an assault by an unidentified contractor employee.

21500 block 84th Avenue West: A driver who struck a sign and drove over curbs was arrested for DUI.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject posing as a customer stole a tire from a business.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man reported attempted fraud on his bank account.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: Employees reported possible theft by a group of juveniles. It was unknown what was specifically stolen.

Aug. 19

24300 block Highway 99: A subject observed by security entering secured property was arrested for trespassing.

2600 block 96th Street Southeast: Edmonds PD assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with containment for a robbery incident.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for dinner.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was damaged during an attempted theft.

7400 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked on the street was stolen sometime overnight.

23300 block Highway 99: A man and women living in a vehicle were removed from a business for trespassing.

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject was extorted to send suspect gift cards after their cell phone was hacked.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of theft of food from a restaurant

23800 block Highway 99: A man was found deceased in his vehicle.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.

224th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.

22000 block Highway 99: A restaurant manager reported a verbal argument between subjects. One of them was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect eluded police when signaled to stop.

21900 block Highway 99: Found miliatary ID was turned in to police for safekeeping.

Aug. 20

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was issued a trespass notice folliowing a theft from a business.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle stolen.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found by police during a city event.

23400 block 93rd Avenue West: A parent reported their teenage child as a runaway.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle. Suspects not located.

Aug. 21

600 block 7th Avenue South: Harassment charges were referred for a subject sending threats via social media platforms.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle owner discovered a hole drilled in a fuel tank and fuel was stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was observed shoplifting.

500 block 128th Street Southwest: Edmonds police officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies with taking carjacking suspects into custody.

Aug. 22

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole beer and fled on a bus.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Child Protective Services referral was made regarding an uncle being inappropriate toward niece.

21900 block Highway 99 : A man and woman stole from a grocery store.

Aug. 23

700 block Edmonds Way: Employees caused a disturbance at a business.

600 block Walnut Street: A victim’s phone and tablet were stolen from their vehicle.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident turned in narcotics that were found at their storage unit in Lynnwood.

9000 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight. A bag with property was stolen.

24200 block 104th Place West: Police made a referral to Child Protective Services regarding possible threats and abuse.

21900 block Highway 99: Three suspects were arrested for shoplifting.

21400 block 96th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.