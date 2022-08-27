Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 17-23, 2022

Aug. 17
400 block Main Street: A woman reported assault by unidentified stranger. Victim had minor scratches to face. Suspect was not located.
18100 block 86th Place West: Police responded to a domestic argument between boyfriend, girlfriend, and juvenile child.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle prowl in progress. Suspects left with a stolen catalytic converter.
1000 block Puget Drive: A man was arrested for assaulting his adult son during an altercation.
10000 block Edmonds Way: Victim recovered their lost phone and discovered unauthorized access to their checking account via an app.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft from a store. Narcotics were serized and a referral to services was offered.
700 block Daley Street: A verbal disturbance was reported between ex-husband and wife.
7600 block Olympic View Drive: A collision between two vehicles led to an assault that occurred between the involved parties. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after an attempted theft.
Aug. 18
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject ran away from their fiance during a mental crisis.
100 block Railroad Avenue: Unknown suspect(s) stole tires/rims off of a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspected shoplifter was issued a trespass warning, and an associate was arrested on an outstanding warrant
300 block Admiral Way: An unknown suspect smeared feces on the wall of a public bathroom.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifter discarded stolen items and assaulted a store manager.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for trespassing at a grocery store.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Two firearms were turned into the police department for destruction.
23600 block Highway 99: A license plate found in the street was taken by police for safekeeping.
16100 block 75th Place West: City park property was damaged with graffiti.
200 block Admiral Way: City park property was damaged with graffiti.
1000 block 7th Avenue South: A resident received collection notices for accounts they did not create.
24300 block Highway 99: A man was reported to be prowling vehicles and trespassing at a car dealership.
19300 block 83rd Place West: A man with medical conditions/concerns who was reported as missing was returned home and was transported to the hospital by his family.
Highway 99/216th Street Southwest: A road rage incident led to subjects throwing drinks onto each other’s vehicles.
7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: A man reported an assault by an unidentified contractor employee.
21500 block 84th Avenue West: A driver who struck a sign and drove over curbs was arrested for DUI.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject posing as a customer stole a tire from a business.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man reported attempted fraud on his bank account.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: Employees reported possible theft by a group of juveniles. It was unknown what was specifically stolen.
Aug. 19
24300 block Highway 99: A subject observed by security entering secured property was arrested for trespassing.
2600 block 96th Street Southeast: Edmonds PD assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with containment for a robbery incident.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for dinner.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was damaged during an attempted theft.
7400 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked on the street was stolen sometime overnight.
23300 block Highway 99: A man and women living in a vehicle were removed from a business for trespassing.
1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject was extorted to send suspect gift cards after their cell phone was hacked.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of theft of food from a restaurant
23800 block Highway 99: A man was found deceased in his vehicle.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.
224th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.
22000 block Highway 99: A restaurant manager reported a verbal argument between subjects. One of them was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6600 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect eluded police when signaled to stop.
21900 block Highway 99: Found miliatary ID was turned in to police for safekeeping.
Aug. 20
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was issued a trespass notice folliowing a theft from a business.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle stolen.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was found by police during a city event.
23400 block 93rd Avenue West: A parent reported their teenage child as a runaway.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle. Suspects not located.
Aug. 21
600 block 7th Avenue South: Harassment charges were referred for a subject sending threats via social media platforms.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle owner discovered a hole drilled in a fuel tank and fuel was stolen.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was observed shoplifting.
500 block 128th Street Southwest: Edmonds police officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies with taking carjacking suspects into custody.
Aug. 22
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole beer and fled on a bus.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Child Protective Services referral was made regarding an uncle being inappropriate toward niece.
21900 block Highway 99 : A man and woman stole from a grocery store.
Aug. 23
700 block Edmonds Way: Employees caused a disturbance at a business.
600 block Walnut Street: A victim’s phone and tablet were stolen from their vehicle.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident turned in narcotics that were found at their storage unit in Lynnwood.
9000 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight. A bag with property was stolen.
24200 block 104th Place West: Police made a referral to Child Protective Services regarding possible threats and abuse.
21900 block Highway 99: Three suspects were arrested for shoplifting.
21400 block 96th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.
