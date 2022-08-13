Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022

July 26

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest.

21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex.

10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A man was arrested and booked into jail after a court-order violation was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.

July 27

23400 block Highway 99: A subject trespassing inside an unfinished building was arrested.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was seen shoplifting items from a store. Criminal charges were referred.

24100 block Highway 99: A man with warrants was arrested after attempting to flee. Evidence of ID theft was discovered.

196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: Edmonds officers assisted Lynnwood police with a road rage-assault incident.

21900 block Highway: Two juveniles were removed from a store after committing a theft.

July 28

23100 block 75th Place West: A foster parent reported a statement made by a foster child, which was referred to Child Protective Services.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: An adult protective services referral was made for an assault between two patients at an assisted living facility.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A subject found human ashes while cleaning an apartment. The ashes were later returned to the owner.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after being caught attempting to shoplift .

3rd Avenue North/Caspers Street: Currency was found.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Edmonds officers assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a domestic violence arrest.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A cleaning service threw away items they were not supposed to.

21900 block Highway 99: A car window was broken out by man on an orange bike. The suspect was not located.

July 29

21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary after he was found sleeping near the open front door of a business after hours, wearing property of the business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An altercation occured at Swedish Edmonds Hospital in which the suspect stepped on the complainant’s injured foot.

700 block Olympic Avenue: Police received to a third-party report of a possible DUI. The vehicle owner was contacted but no probable cause established.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A response to a disturbance was determined to be a verbal argument between a married couple.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A man was taken into custody for homicide of wife. See related story here.

21000 block 77th Place West: A man and woman were heard arguing. Police determined the man violated a no-contact order and charges were referred to the prosecutor.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men stole from a department store. Both suspects were gone prior to police arrival.

244th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate resulted in the arrest of the driver for an outstanding warrant.

July 30

24300 block Highway 99: A man who was walking through a vehicle dealership attempting to open car doors was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant during a police response to a nuisance call.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A couple had a verbal argument.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A subject being detained for an involuntary commitment assaulted a police officer, causing a laceration.

23600 block Highway 99: A business employee reported harassment from a customer.

10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A suspicious circumstance incident resulted in the discovery of a domestic violence court order violation. Criminal charges were referred.

23600 block Highway 99: Victim reported an employment check was stolen from their purse while shopping at a business.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man reported his girlfriend locked him out of a vehicle following an argument over keys.

July 31

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting

23500 block Edmonds Way: Victim reported receiving harassing text messages from a known suspect.

22500 block Highway 99: A mother was charged with reckless endangerment after leaving her 4-year old child in a vehicle.

24100 block Highway: A traffic complaint led to a DUI arrest.

Aug. 1

100 block West Dayton Street: Unknown suspect(s) cut the tires of multiple vehicles.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting groceries.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft from a grocery store led to a trespass warning.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject reported a lost purse.

600 block 9th Avenue South: An ignition was damaged during an attempted vehicle theft.

9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A resident reported unlawful use of medical insurance information after receiving an unknown bill for services.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: Reporting party alleged that a known person was hacking their phone and having them followed.

1100 block 3rd Avenue South: Credit card information was unlawfully used at local grocery stores.

22100 block Highway 99: A person reported as missing was located at a motel. The subject transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Aug. 2

8000 block 215th Place Southwest: A distubance on the street was discovered to be a court order violation occurring between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. The ex-boyfriend fled on foot before police arrived.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplift of food from a grocery store reported.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) burglarized a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: Occupants of a vehicle associated with a warrant suspect were contacted and a male warrant suspect was arrested.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Two men stolen jewelry from an Edmonds resident with memory limitations.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Police received a report of repeated harassment stemming from a viral social media video.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: Money found on the sidewalk turned over to police for safekeeping.

22400 block 100th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between husband and wife.

Aug. 3

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A citizen turned in found jewelry.

300 block Main Street: Dine and dash reported at a restaurant, with suspects captured on video.

17500 block 69th Place West: An unwelcome juvenile was removed from a residence

6700 block 172nd Place Southwest: A resident was defrauded of money during a bitcoin scam from persons claiming to be government officials.

100 block Pine Street: A window was broken and a purse stolen from an unoccupied vehicle.

7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A wife was arrested for assaulting her husband.

Aug. 4

1600 block SE Everett Mall Way: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Everett police with attempt to locate a domestic violence court order violation suspect. The suspect was not found.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant reported a dine and dash.

4700 block 237th Place Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with attempting to locate and apprehend a domestic violence harassment suspect. The suspect was taken into custody by other officers.

24200 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an open gate to a vacant property and an open storage container.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: A debit card was found behind a trash recepticle outside a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was located and arrested.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: Officers responded to report of a small child walking on a street alone. The child was found safe at home.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after shoplifting.

22500 block Highway 99: A theft suspec fled from a store riding a bike.

19300 block Olympic View Drive: A collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.

Aug. 5

24300 block Highway 99: A man located trespassing on a property was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was removed from a business at the request of staff.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A couple was involved in a domestic verbal argument.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A business agent requested that a theft suspect be removed from a store.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: Three suspects exited a store via the emergency exit with unpaid merchandise. They fled in a vehicle and were not located.

7500 block 210th Street Southwest: A driver stopped for making an llegal turn was arrested for DUI.

Aug. 6

22000 block 31st Avenue Southeast: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Bothell Police in attempting to locate a hit- and –run suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was not found.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store after riding away on the store’s motorized shopping cart.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered in a business parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject detained for shoplifting by loss prevention staff was cited and released.

200 block Main Street: An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

22100 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied.

19900 block 82nd Place West: A neighbor reported observing possible burglars. Officers determined they were were relatives of the homeowners who arrived at the residence a day early.

Aug. 7

23900 block Highway 99: A collision led to a DUI arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through the window of a business.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was returned to mother.

21900 block Highway 99: Two people yelling at customers and causing a disturbance outside a business were removed.

300 block Admiral Way A subject was transported to a hospital by medics due to a medical event. The subject’s dog taken to a shelter for safekeeping.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A found cell phone was turned in to police.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting. Drug diversion services were also offered.

21300 block Highway 99: A warrant subject located walking down a roadway was contacted and arrested. Drug diversion services were also offered.

Aug. 8

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A boyfriend was arrested for assaulting girlfriend and for interfering with reporting a domestic incident.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: Mutliple vehicles were prowled and property stolen.

22400 block 96th Avenue West: Victim’s personal information was used to open a cell phone account.

23600 block 97th Place West: Power tools were stolen from a van. Video showed an apparent male suspect.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man trying to visit a patient was given a trespass warning at the request of hosptial security.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: Police recovered an occupied stolen vehicle, arrested the driver and also recovered additional stolen property.

23400 block 93rd Avenue West: A vehicle prowl and malicious mischief resulted in missing credit cards

19500 block Bothell-Everett Highway: Edmonds PD K9 assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

300 block Bell Street: A motorcycle was stolen from a parking garage

Aug. 9

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man reported missing from a mental health facility was later arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted beer from a grocery store.

8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Ammunition was reported stolen from a residence.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to arrest of driver for DUI.

900 block Spruce Street: A resident returned home and discovered the door unlocked and lights left on. Resident also believed someone used the shower.

Aug. 10

100 block railroad Avenue North: An underage a subject on public beach was cited for possession of alcohol.

23300 block Humber Lane: Victim reported an attempted scam via online classifieds. No monetary loss occurred.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend have a verbal argument over finances.

22000 block Highway 99: A license plate registration tab from a different vehicle was discovered during a traffic stop.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A passport was reported stolen and being used by an unknown person.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A man requesting assistance was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute between neighbors.

9100 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument between a separated couple was reported.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Two adult friends had an argument.

10000 block 242nd Place Southwest: A father and son had a verbal argument.