Edmonds Police Foundation Golf Tournament draws a crowd

The Edmonds Police Foundation’s 2022 David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament earlier this week at Mukilteo’s Harbour Pointe Golf Club was a success, drawing more than 90 golfers, 10 sponsors and over 20 contributing businesses providing gifts and raffle prizes, said Foundation President Gail Welfringer.

Funds raised from the golf tournament will go directly to providing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) that will be outfitted in all Edmonds first-response vehicles. AED units use smart technology and can evaluate a patient’s heart rhythm once the electrode pads have been properly applied and deliver a shock to patients in cardiac arrest.

Proven technology in the hands of the responding police officer, who is often first on scene, will save lives in the community, Welfringer noted.

She offered special thanks to Campbell Auto Group, FirstMark Insurance Group, Capstone Home Loans, Robert Dugoni, Dixon Golf, Louise Strander, Darlene Stern-Rapp, Beacon Publishing, Harbinator Wines, Ron and Michelle Clyborne, ServPro of Edmonds, and First Financial Northwest Bank.,Engels Pub, Arnies, Anthony’s, Dakini Healing, Q-Nails, Hook, Calypso, Las Brisas, Mosiac Salon, Embassy Suites, Bistro 76, Cheaper By The Day, Moonshine, Ohana Hyperbarics, Putz Golf, Salish Sea and Harbour Pointe Golf Club. And also to volunteers Nancy Fleck, Ross Sutton, Janelle Cass, Vivian Olson, Jaclyn Eckel Photography and the Edmonds Police Foundation Golf Committee and Board of Directors.

If you want more information on the Edmonds Police Foundation, visit www.edmondspolicefoundation.org.