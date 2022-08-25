Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Aug. 29, 2022

August 29, 2022

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of August 8, 2022 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Approval of Beach Place Edmonds Agreement to Cover Agreement, Easements, and Tsunami Siren

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. Chief Michelle Bennett, Edmonds Police Department, will present an overview.

B. Charles Wallace, Safety & Disaster Coordinator, City of Edmonds, will be here to discuss emergency and disaster planning.

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

VII. INFORMATION

A. Port of Edmonds Mission Statement

B. 2023 Budget – Property Tax Levy

C. 2023 Budget – Economic Development and Tourism Expense Budget

D. Harbor Square 2nd Quarter 2022 Report

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

