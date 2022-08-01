Edmonds scenic: Marina at sunset 9 hours ago 22 Arriving home. The sun sets at the fishing pier. Outdoor dining. Party at the Edmonds Yacht Club. Photographer Bill Ray’s take on sunset at the Edmonds marina Sunday night.
