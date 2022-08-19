Edmonds scenic: Spectular sunset Posted: August 18, 2022 15 One photographer called Thursday night’s display “the most colorful sunset of the summer.” Here are several submissions: Photo by Margery Ziff Photo by Stephanie Neff Photo by Robert Mazelow Photo by Susan Matheson Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by DC Miller Photo by Gary Olson Photo by Kathi Burnside
