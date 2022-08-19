Edmonds scenic: Spectular sunset

One photographer called Thursday night’s display “the most colorful sunset of the summer.” Here are several submissions:

Photo by Margery Ziff
Photo by Stephanie Neff
Photo by Robert Mazelow
Photo by Susan Matheson
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by DC Miller
Photo by Gary Olson
Photo by Kathi Burnside

