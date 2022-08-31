Edmonds Waterfront Center to present Aging Mastery Program Sept. 8-Oct. 6

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is scheduled for Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Running from 1-3:30 p.m. over five weeks, it is described a fun and engaging education and behavior change incentive program for aging well. The core curriculum covers 10 topics, with an emphasis on peer-to-peer interaction. At the end of the program participants have set goals for positive actions in many aspects of their lives such as exercise, nutrition, finances, advance care planning, community engagement and healthy relationships.

Cost is $15 for members/$25 for non-members. Click here to register (registration closes on Sept. 1). For more information, call Michelle Reitan at 425-954-2523.