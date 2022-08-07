Edmonds Wine Walkers sip and socialize to support the arts

More than 500 participants turned out for the second Edmonds Wine Walk of the season, filling the downtown streets as they strolled between 13 “sip stops” to sample a wide array of Northwest vintages.

A popular Edmonds tradition since 2015, the wine walk has operated every year except for 2020, when it was suspended due to COVID

“The wine walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ major fundraiser,” explained coordinator Rachel Dobbins. “The money we raise supports our operating costs, funds special events, pays musicians and helps fund our downtown murals. In addition, it helps bring folks who don’t usually come to Edmonds to visit our stores and businesses.”

While all 500 tickets to the event sold out in advance, according to Dobbins “a few” were available to sell at the gate, allowing the opportunity for those who missed out on online sales to attend.

This year’s sponsors include Cole Gallery, Coldwell Banker Bain, Ombu Salon, Seattle Uncorked, Haines Huff Properties, Krause and Thorpe Wealth Management, and Adam E. Cobb.

Learn more about the wine walk and Art Walk Edmonds here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel