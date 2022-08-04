Edonds in Bloom celebrates with annual garden party

Edmonds in Bloom held its annual garden party Wednesday evening at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. A celebration of the group’s accomplishments, a chance to network, and always featuring a topical speaker, the annual celebration is open to the public. This year’s event attracted an estimated 120 attendees.

The featured speaker was author Lorene Edwards Forkner. Her most recent book, Color In and Out of the Garden, focuses on how to go beyond merely looking at the rainbow of garden colors, and gain a deeper understanding and feel for how these various colors come together to form complex compositions.

The program also included a retrospective video of Edmonds in Bloom’s 2022 activities. And many of the plein air artists who created original art on site during last month’s Garden Tour were on hand, with several displaying their works and offering them for sale to attendees.

Learn more about Edmonds in Bloom here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel